GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James S. “Jimmy D” DeDonato, 52 of Girard, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at his home.

Jimmy was born January 12, 1971 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Carmen and Clara (Wilkinson) DeDonato, Jr.

In his youth, Jimmy played many years of football and baseball and was an outstanding athlete. Jimmy was the starting quarterback at Girard High School and went on to be named All Trumbull County Offensive Player of the Year and was voted to the Trumbull County Baseball All Star Team in High School. He also played Class B Baseball for Sam Camens for Coach Tony Gorvet. Jimmy enjoyed giving back to the community by Coaching Girard Youth’s Sparkle Market baseball team. Jimmy was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and NY Yankee fan.

He proudly served his country in the Navy as a Petty Officer Second Class (E5) onboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) as a nuclear electrician’s mate (EM). He performed watch standing, maintenance and training duties for the ship’s nuclear propulsion plant, reactor controls and power generation systems.

Jimmy also gave back to the community through his long time membership as an officer, Serving as The Vice President from 2014-2022 and also served as their Secretary, at The Italian Fraternal Home (IFH) in Girard. He also ran several golf outings, including The Paul Shelby Memorial Golf Outing for many years which helped to fund annual Girard High School athletic scholarships. He was also a member of the Marconi Club of Hubbard. Jimmy played in many golf leagues through the years, including The Amen Corner Golf League and The Sforza Golf League. He also played Bocce on the IFH Bocce Team and for Hungry Hearts Bocce teams.

Jimmy had worked as a Northeast Region Sales Executive for Resmart since 2021 and had previously spent over 20 years as a Midwest Regional Sales Manager with Rimtec Manufacturing Corporation and Riken Americas Corporations.

In his spare time Jimmy enjoyed golfing, fishing and was a boating enthusiast.

Jimmy will be greatly missed by all his many family and friends.

He is survived by his father, Carmen J. DeDonato, Jr. of Girard; his brother, Christopher A. DeDonato (Nicole) of Pierpont; his sister, Danielle (Anthony) Marsco of Girard; his grandmother, Michelina DeDonato of Niles, as well as his nieces and nephews, Christopher, Dominic, Anthony, Gina, Joseph, Paisley and CJ.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his mother, Clara and brother, Carmen J. DeDonato III.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 4:00 p.m. at the Italian Fraternal Home (IFH) located at 33 W. Wilson Avenue, Girard, OH 44420. All family and friends are welcome to attend.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 23 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.