YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The final scene in the life of James M. “Jimmy” Barber, Sr., occurred on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center where he lost his courageous battle to complications of Covid-19.

Jimmy was born on July 22, 1961, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a son of the late Edwin and Lois (Gibson) Barber, Sr.

He was a 1980 graduate of The Rayen School.

Jimmy was a proud veteran and patriot having served in both the Army and Navy. He served in the Navy aboard the USS Merrill and USS Philippines during operations in the Persian Gulf.

He pursued many interest in life including modeling, boxing and his most passionate interest, acting. In recent years, Jimmy acted in numerous films and shows and was recently cast in a major part in a Netflix Series.

He had an infectious smile and laugh and could be both annoying and lovable at the same time. Jimmy was an excellent cook and loved to share his food and drink with anyone who stopped to spend time with him on his front porch. Jimmy was a passionate Cleveland Browns fan, win or lose.

Jimmy leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Edwin B. (Laurie) Barber, Jr. of Greensboro, North Carolina; his sister, Tracy (Robert) Bartlett of Liberty; sons, James M. Barber, Jr. of Rural Valley, Pennsylvania and Cole Maloy of Girard; daughter, Jami Barber of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania and grandsons, Geno Barber and Milo Quinn.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Eugene Barber.

While Jimmy may never get his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he will always be a star in many hearts.

The family has set up a GoFund Me to assist with funeral expenses, or donations may be made directly to Blackstone Funeral Home.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be planned later this year. J

immy will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

