LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Exline, Jr., 58, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Jim was born October 5, 1964 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to James Exline Sr. and Lauretta (James) Sok.

He was a 1982 graduate of Girard High School.

Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Cold War and was honorably discharged in 1989.

Jim had worked for R+L Carriers for 13 years.

He was a member of Open Door Church in McDonald, Ohio and the V.F.W Post 4111 in Lisbon.

Jim enjoyed golfing, fishing and tending to his garden along with traveling and visiting family.

He will be greatly missed by his mother and step father, Thomas and Lauretta Sok; children, James (Jennifer) Exline III, Jennifer Lynn Exline, Lisa (Jonathan) Sparks, and Caitlyn (Nick) Narkum; brothers Raymond,Ron and Billy Exline. Sister Cindy Exline, Tom (Jean) Sok, Amanda (David) Flanigan, Kathy (Steve) Malone; his beloved aunt and uncle , Georgeann and Butch Gatrell; along with 12 grandchildren.

Along with his father he is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Candina Exline who passed away September 3, 2014.

There will be a celebration of Life at the Lisbon VFW Post 4111 on Sunday September 10 at 4:00 p.m.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

