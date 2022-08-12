GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Desmond, 80, of Girard, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

Jimmy was born June 5, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Thomas Desmond and Winifred (Madden) Desmond.

Jimmy had the biggest personality one could ever hope to encounter—always the most vibrant life in the room.

He was a self-employed contractor for almost 50 years, so he met thousands of people. Yet it’s impossible to find anyone who has a negative thing to say about him.

He was a Vietnam veteran and witnessed plenty of tragedy in his lifetime but he never allowed it to sour him. Always smiling and laughing.

A prankster and a wonderful conversationalist. He loved to talk ALMOST as much as he loved to eat cookies and ice cream—and he loved those things a LOT. Jimmy’s hobbies included fishing, bowling and winning on the slot machines.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Erin Whitacre and son-in-law, Fred, of Girard, as well as his extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and a dedicated circle of close friends. He will also be greatly missed by the brothers he bonded with through his wartime service—many of whom he stayed in contact with throughout his lifetime.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca L. (Stanford) Desmond, whom he married August 14, 1976 and died June 11, 2022. He was also preceded in death by his seven older siblings.

The family would like to recognize the wonderful 24-hour care provided recently for Jimmy by Jodi’s Angels, as well as the assistance of Buckeye Hospice.



As per his wishes, there will be no services.

