GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Sehon, 83, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland.

James was born August 23, 1939 in Youngstown,Ohio, a son to Emil and Helen (Horvat) Cihon.

James proudly served his country in the United States Marines.

He had worked for Wean United as a pipe fitter and retired after 43 years.

James was a former member of St. Vincent De Paul Church in Vienna.

James enjoyed planting flowers, watching wrestling and western movies, puzzles and was a coin collector. He was an avid Steelers fan. James’ love for his family was endless and enjoyed time spent with them, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

James leaves to cherish his memory his children, Linda (Ronald) Walton of Brookfield, Laura “Lorie” (John) Gramelt of Girard and Jennifer (Bobby) Deans of Girard; sister, Geraldine Goodman of Niles; brother, Robert Sehon of Niles; grandchildren, AJ Gramelt, Sean Gramelt and Ashley Deans and his great-grandchildren, Haven and Hazel.

Along with his parents, James is preceded in death by his wife, Alberta May (Catchpole) Sehon, who he married June 15, 1958 and passed away February 4, 1995.

The family will service relatives and friends on Tuesday, November 29 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, with a memorial service following at 7:00 p.m.

James will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery.

James will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery.

