GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Nace, 88, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Antonine Village in North Jackson.

James was born on July 28, 1933 in Girard, Ohio, a son to Sylvester and Lillian (Fitch) Nace.

He graduated from Girard High School, received a bachelor’s degree from Mount Union College and a master’s degree from Westminster College.

James was a lifelong educator, as well as a Head Basketball Coach. He coached at Bristol, Hubbard and Mineral Ridge High Schools and retired from Mineral Ridge High School as the Guidance Counselor.

James was an accomplished basketball player, playing at the high school and collegiate levels. Also, he is an esteemed member of the Girard Hall of Fame. He enjoyed watching all sports, especially college basketball. His love of the game of golf was evident in his everyday life. In his latter years, going to the driving range was a part of his daily routine.

James and his wife, Donna, spent their 30 years of retirement living in Ormond Beach, Florida–a place where they enjoyed life to the fullest.

James will be sadly missed by his wife, Donna (Dove) Nace; his children, Betty “Peachie” Nace, Ronnie (Susan) Oakman, Veronica Atwell and Rob (Leigh Anne) Oakman; grandchildren, Ron (Mari) Oakman, John (Ashley) Atwell, Lisa (Blaine) Carter and Sarah (Sam) Atwell- Sykola and great-grandchildren, Aden, Ellie and Emett Atwell, Kennedy and Audrey Oakman and Eliza, Clara and Madeline Carter.

Along with his parents, his sister, Betty McMahon and his brother, Richard “Pete” Nace, preceded James in death.

Fulfilling James’ wishes there will be no formal services.

In lieu of flowers, the Family requests any donations be made to Antonine Village in his name.

