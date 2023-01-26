GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Breedlove, 85 of Girard, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

James was born August 10, 1937 in Girard, Ohio the son of John Romie and Agnes (Allison) Breedlove.

Jim joined the Army and served in the Korean War.

He worked at US Steel and also as a Girard firefighter for many years.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Lillian (Klenitch) Breedlove; sons, Jim (Wendy) Breedlove, of Mineral Ridge and their children, Jenna, Hannah and Daniel and John Breedlove of Girard and his children, John (Stephanie) Breedlove and Derek (Kaitlynn) Breedlove and great-grandchildren, William, Kinsley and Grayson.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, January 29th from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home with a Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m.

Jim will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

