AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Antell, 79, of Austintown, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Jim was born June 23, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Andrew and Dorothy (James) Antell.

He graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelors in Music Education, a Masters Degree in Education and was a member of the Phi Mu Alpha music fraternity.

Jim retired in 1996 as a music teacher from Austintown School System after 31 years.

He was a member of Girard First United Methodist Church, where he had been the choir director for 52 years, taught Sunday School and had been on various church committees. He was a member of the American Choral Directors, Austintown Retired Teachers Association, Mahoning County Retired Teachers Association and Ohio Retired Teachers Association and had served in many office positions.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 57 years, Carol L. (Theisler) Antell, whom he married August 28, 1965 and his children, April K. (Perry) Antell Tarantine of Altoona, Pennsylvania and Daniel (Holly) J. Antell of Akron.

Besides his parents; he is preceded in death by his sister, Janet Secrist.

Memorial services will be held at the Girard First United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 15 at 10:00 a.m. The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to Second Harvest Foodbank, the Rescue Mission or to the Austintown Board of Education Treasurer for the vocal music voice lessons scholarship in Jim’s memory.

He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

