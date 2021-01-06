Jacob Barnhart, Jr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacob “Jake” Barnhart, Jr., 78, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Hospice House.

Jake was born July 18, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland a son of the late Jacob and Alta (Kegg) Barnhart, Sr.

He had grown up and spent most of his life in Uniontown, Pennsylvania until moving to Girard.

Jake proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

After returning from war he worked for Paz Ford in Girard as a car salesman. He had then went on to work for Tamco and was Owner of The Other Place bar in Girard for 30 years.

Jake was a Girard firefighter and served for 15 years.

He was a member of Girard IFH Club, Girard American Legion Post #235, and VFW Post #419.

In his younger days Jake liked to race flat track motorcycles. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and racing. He will be remembered as a great father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Jay Barnhart of Girard and Amy Barnhart of Girard; sister, Sheri Barnhart; brother, Robert “Buck” Barnhart and grandchildren, Emma, Casey and Briella McGilton.

A funeral service with military honors will be held on Friday, January 8, 8:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

