LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jaclyn Kirk, 44, of Liberty Township, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren surrounded by her loving family.

Jaclyn was born January 1, 1978 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter to David Reynolds and Pamela Pringle-Callahan.

She was a graduate of Liberty High School and worked for Belmont Pines Hospital as an Assistant Human Resources Director for two years.

Jaclyn enjoyed going to country concerts, being outdoors riding ATVs and off roading and most of all loved going to the beach, especially Tybee Island, Georgia. The beach was always her happy place. Jaclyn was a devoted wife and mother, she enjoyed every moment with her children. Family meant a lot to Jaclyn and she would do anything for them. Jaclyn will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and daughter.

Jaclyn leaves to cherish her memory her husband of five years, Jeffrey Kirk, who she married July 30, 2016; her parents, David (Karen) Reynolds and Pamela (Chuck) Pringle-Callahan; her children, Kayley McConnell and Mason Slagle; stepson, Bailey Kirk; brother, Brandon (Becca) Dragich; her grandmother, Lillian Pringle; aunts and uncles, Dedrea (Dave) Williams, Michael (Christine) Pringle, David (Barb) Pringle, Lisa (John) Saraya and Nancy (Brant) Pringle, along with nieces and nephews, Brandon, Abbi, Dylan and Aiden.

Private services were held.

Jaclyn will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to achalasiaawareness.org in Jaclyn’s name.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 9 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.