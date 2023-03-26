YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack R. Johnson, Sr., 60, of Youngstown, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 24, 2023 at his home.

Jack was born June 14, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to the late A.J. and Patsy (Poling) Johnson.

Jack was a 1980 graduate of Girard High School.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Jack had worked for Eastco Aluminum and later owned and operated Jack and Son Cleaning Service.

He enjoyed working on his 2010 Dodge challenger. Jack loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren, who meant everything to him.

Jack leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 42 years, Colleen (Bocceri) Johnson, who he married August 1, 1980; his children, Mindy Johnson, Sheena Rupe and Jack (Nicole) Johnson, Jr.; sisters, Kathy Kwiecinski and Linda Poling; brothers, Jimmy (Debbie) Johnson and A.J. Johnson; grandchildren, Jordan, Cameron, Alyssa, Briana and Aiden and his dogs, Sasha and Zar.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Visit blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.