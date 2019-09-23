Isaac “Duke” Staton Dodson, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isaac “Duke” Stanton Dodson, 88, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Hospice House in Poland.

Isaac was born September 16, 1931 in Struthers, Ohio, the son of the late Henry and Annette (Burris) Dodson.

He was a 1948 graduate of McDonald High School.

Isaac proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.

He had worked for Sharon Steel and retired after 37 years.

He was a member of Church Hill United Methodist Church, Lincoln Knolls, Youngstown Men’s Garden Club and was Assistant Scout Master.

Isaac loved gardening and fishing but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving, caring father and family meant everything to him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Sue Ann (James) Cerny of Girard, John (Theresa) Dodson of Girard and Barbara (Edward) Gulas of Girard; sister, Margaret Jean Bennett of Florida; along with eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Isaac is preceded in death by his wife, Bonita “Bonnie” (Frantz) Dodson, whom he married June 2, 1952 and passed away January 4, 2019; a son, Paul Dodson and a sister, Wilma “Peg” Wilkes.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 6:00 p.m., at Church Hill United Methodist Church, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Isaac will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery with his wife.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Church Memorial Fund or Hospice Palliative Care of Youngstown.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any condolences to the family.

