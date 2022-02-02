LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ida Mae Kearney, 98, of Liberty Township, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Ida was born October 30, 1923 in Andover, Ohio, the daughter of Lynn and Otta (Daubenmire) Brooks.

Ida retired, after many years, from Packard Electric working as a press operator.

She had been a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard, for many years and Living Lord Lutheran Church in Howland.

Ida was a very talented, gifted person. She loved music and could play the organ without sheet music, painted pictures on anything for crafts to ceramics, had beautiful flower gardens at her home and could sew just about anything. She also was a fabulous cook and baker.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Jerome C. (Karen) Kearney of Springfield, Nebraska and Pamela (Dennis) Carpenter of Hubbard, Ohio; sister, Lois Denison of Linesville, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two stepgreat-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Clair A. Kearney, whom she married October 6, 1945 and died May 29, 1996; her son, David R. Kearney; sisters, Gertrude Downing and Deloris Teachout and her brothers, Graydon and Gordon Brooks.

Due to current pandemic conditions, private services will be held at Blackstone Funeral Home and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ida will be laid to rest with her husband at Churchill Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center for their kind and compassionate care that was given to Ida.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

