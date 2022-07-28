GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ida “Tootie” M. Bennett Griffey, 83, of Girard, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 23, 2022 surrounded by family.

Tootie was born May 21, 1939 in Warren, Ohio to the late Carl and Emma Latimer of Warren.

Tootie was a 1957 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Tootie was a member of the Old North Church in Canfield. She enjoyed volunteering with Awana teaching four and five-year-old Sunday school, participating in choir and ladies Bible study.

Tootie was an avid reader for many years. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, crafts and also helped with a puppet ministry through First Baptist Church in Niles. She also was a member of the Girard Historical Society. Tootie loved visiting Lake Erie and spending time with her family and friends.



Tootie was blessed with having two Godly husbands, who have preceded her in death; Lee Bennett who passed in 1977 and David Griffey who passed in 2008. Also preceding her in death includes sister, Bonnie Crawford; brother, George Latimer and her son, David Bennett.

She is survived by her brother, Glen Latimer (Sandy); also her loving children, Jenny Wyman of Factoryville, Pennsylvania, David Griffey, Jr. (Mary Jo) of Parma, Ohio, Lee Bennett (Marcia) of Canfield, Ohio, Ruth Krug (Dan) of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania and Becky Bucci (Bob) of Girard, Ohio. In addition to that some of Tootie’s greatest blessings being her 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and still counting.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, August 19, 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at Old North Church in Canfield with a funeral service following.

Tootie will be laid to rest at Niles Union Cemetery.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at ARA in Howland where she has had dialysis for the last five years and to Buckeye Hospice for taking care of the whole family in their time of need.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Awana at Old North Church in Canfield.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

