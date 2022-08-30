LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard W. Broll Sr., 91, of Liberty Township, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Howard was born October 14, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Anthony and Harriet (Bedell) Broll.

Howard had worked as a roller for Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co. for 30 years. He also worked as a security guard for ten years with Howell Industries and was a detective with Phillips Secret Service Systems after he received his diploma in detective training.

He attended New Castle School of Trades and obtained his certification in small gas engine repair.

He was a member of St. Edward’s Church in Youngstown.

He enjoyed collecting coins and fishing.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Nancy (Sibeto) Broll, whom he married June 18, 1956; his children, Harriet (Rick) Berlin of Niles, Howard W Broll, Jr. of Champion and Rosalind (Dave) Margala of Hubbard; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his three sisters and four brothers.

Private services were held at Blackstone Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 31.

Howard was laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery.