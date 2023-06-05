GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hermina “Mina” Pugel, 95, formerly of Girard, went to her Heavenly Father from home, under hospice care on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

She was the daughter of Herman and Antonia (Treck) Perechlin and was born in Little Falls, New York on June 21, 1927.

She spent most of her adult life in Girard, Ohio raising a family with her husband, John and moved to Amherst, Ohio in 2005 to live with her granddaughter and daughter.

She worked at the Warren Telephone Company, Rostan’s Grocery Store and Higley’s Flower Shop.

She was a member of S.N.P.J Lodge 643, The Mahoning Valley Button Box Club, A Slovenian Singing Group, Girard Historical Society and Concordia Lutheran Church where she was an active Altar Guild member.

She loved polka music and watching movies, games shows and cooking shows on TV. She was a great cook and baker. She is known by many for her wonderful apple strudel.

Her longtime wish was to go to Hawaii and her granddaughter, Corie, made that wish come true in 1998. She also made several trips to Slovenia.

Mina is survived by her daughter, Brenda Kovach of Amherst, Ohio; son, John T. (Barbara)Pugel of Bluffton, South Carolina; grandson, John E. (Kimberly) Kovach of Melbourne, Florida; granddaughter, Corie Kovach of Amherst, Ohio; grandsons, John T. Pugel, Jr. and James Pugel, of Bluffton, South Carolina; great-granddaughters, Marti (Ryan) DeGaten and Amanda Hake, both of Florida; great-grandson John W. Kovach of Amherst, Ohio; great-great-grandson, Blaise Hake of Florida; sister, Freida Penza of North Jackson, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John H.; brother, Ernie Perechlin and sister, Molly Muffley.

Graveside services will be held at Girard City Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7.

Graveside services will be held at Girard City Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7.

Arrangement handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

