Henry F. DeAngelis, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry F. DeAngelis, Jr., 75, of Youngstown, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his home.

Henry was born July 14, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of the late Henry and Catherine (Wysel) DeAngelis, Sr.

He was a 1962 graduate of Girard High School.

Henry had worked for McDonald Steel, Copperweld Steel and Master Security. He had owned and operated DeAngelis Auto Service for over 35 years.

Henry was a member of St. Rose Church.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR and going to Jib Jab almost every day.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Kellie Wray of Canfield; his brother, Gerald DeAngelis of Girard; grandchildren, Tyler Wray of Suffolk, Virginia and Paige Wray of Canfield and a nephew, Corey DeAngelis.

Henry is preceded in death by his former wife, Linda DeAngelis; daughter, Sherry DeAngelis and sister-in-law, Christine DeAngelis.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 30, 12:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Henry will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Patsy Buccino and staff for being Henry’s doctor over the years and also Dr. Chris Knight and Kim Hildebrand CNP; as well as, all the nurses at the Hope Center including Rose, Kathy, Mary, Barb; Tracey the phlebotomist and Jodie the receptionist for all the wonderful care they showed Henry over the last two years of dealing with his cancer.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

