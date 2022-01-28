GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henrietta M. Lewis, 80, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Hospice House after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Henrietta was born November 1, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Michael and Mary (Pozega) Mullen, Jr.

She had worked various jobs with her last job being a bartender at The Chuck Hole Bar in Girard.

Henrietta was a faithful member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

She enjoyed cooking, especially liver and onions which was the best, spending time with family and friends and was always the life of any party. She also loved her tiger collection and dressing in her favorite animal print outfits.

Henrietta will be greatly missed by her children, Gladys (Ray) Breese of Girard and Seamus (Chris) Redmond of Florida; along with her grandchildren, Mary (Eddie) Kunzer, Amber (Ian) Leskovec, James (Kyla) Sforza and Jake Redmond.

Besides her parents, Henrietta is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Lewis and brother, Michael Mullen III.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 31, 5:30 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Henrietta will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park next to her husband.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 30 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.