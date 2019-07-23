Helen M. Erwin, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Erwin, 92, of Struthers, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Autumn Hills in Niles.

Helen was born October 19, 1926, in Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph and Susan Misura.

She had previously worked at National Vending and enjoyed reading and cooking.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Anthony Sabino of Warren; a sister, Audrey Neggy of Arkansas and a brother, Joseph Misura of Florida.

Helen is preceded in death by her first husband, Anthony Sabino, Sr.; her second husband, Clyde Erwin and a brother, Albert Misura.

Per Helen’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.