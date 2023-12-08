LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Louise Minnick, 91, of Liberty Twp., passed away on December 6, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Helen was born June 13, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Edgar and Wilda (Carle) Snyder.

She was a graduate of Liberty High School.

She had worked for Sears in the catalog department for 29 years until her retirement.

Helen was a member of New Life Christian Fellowship, where she would make the church bulletins. She loved going to church and was active in all church activities until recently due to her health.

Helen was also a member of the Liberty Historical Society and the Niles Scope, where she met new friends and played cards.

In earlier years Helen and her husband Harry enjoyed camping at Pymatuning State Park. She enjoyed sewing and playing bingo.

Helen leaves to cherish her memory her sons, James (Michele) Minnick and WM Lynn (Annamarie) Minnick; grandchildren, Mike and Tom Minnick and a great-grandson, Brian Jr.

Along with her parents Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Minnick Jr., who she married September 15, 1950 and passed away January 3, 2000; a grandson, Brian Minnick, and her sister, Betty.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 from

5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard followed by a funeral service.

Helen will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery next to her husband.

In Lieu of flowers the suggests memorial contributions be made to New Life Christian Fellowship: 2088 Tibbetts Wick Rd, Girard, OH 44420, in Helen’s memory.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

