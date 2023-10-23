YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Jane Stark, 99 of Youngstown, formerly of Girard, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Omni Manor Nursing Home.

Helen was born April 26, 1924 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Clarence and Annabelle (Rees) Woodford.

She lived most of her life in the Girard and Liberty Township area and was a graduate of Liberty High School.

She had worked for Packard Electric from 1942-1952, was a teacher’s aide at Liberty Schools for three years and last worked at Sears catalog department in the Eastwood Mall for ten years.

She was a member of the First Christian Church in Girard, where she was in various organizations throughout the years.

She was also a former member of Girard Junior Women’s Club and Just-A-Mere Garden Club. Helen also enjoyed spending time at Lake Erie with her good friends Amy and Dave Hall.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, James (Marge) Stark of Canfield, Susan (Michael) Taylor of Ft. Myers, Florida and William (Jennifer) Stark of Girard; grandchildren, Samuel Taylor of Chicago, Dylan Taylor of Ft. Myers, Thomas Stark of Denver, Colorado and Andreen (James) Wilson of Girard and great-grandchildren, Tyler and Mason Wilson, of Girard.

Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence A. Stark, whom she married July 19, 1947 and who died September 10, 1991 and her brother, Thomas Woodford.

The family would like to thank the staff at Omni Manor for the wonderful care and concern they showed Helen during her stay.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Blackstone Funeral Home, where family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Helen will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery next to her husband.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to: First Christian Church Memorial Fund.

