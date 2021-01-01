Helen D. Swertfager-Yash, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen D. Swertfager-Yash, 81, of Austintown formerly of Girard, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Hospice House.

Helen was born November 7, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Helba) Bolock.



Helen worked for the unemployment office.

She was a member of St. Michael’s Russian Orthodox Church, Army Navy Garrison and the V.F.W.

Helen enjoyed skiing, swimming and most of all spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Bill (Sarah) Swertfager of Girard, Bob Swertfager (Cindy Wade) of Atlanta, Georgia and Ron (Amy) Swertfager of Girard; sisters, Maryann Lucas of Baltimore, Maryland and Pat Nicholas of Girard; grandchildren, Kayla, Shelby, Ali, Olivia, Grace, Ronni and Sydney; great-grandchildren, Carter, Vincent and Santino; stepson, John (Diane) and stepdaughter, Laura (Harold).

Helen is preceded in death by her first husband, William D. Swertfager, who she married November 12, 1960 and passed away July 9, 1985 and her second husband, Carl Yash who she married August 2001 and passed on June 10, 2019.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December, 22, 11:00 a.m., at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

To view the service virtually please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/vywzkDVBB1FheAniVV1DtvxXBeJLY5bX822mwu_BVi1Hbe5Y6A3i5O_thM-xV6ba.QjYCU1Bigfd6Q6GE Passcode: m4G5F%D9

Helen will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to Thisstuffmatters.net or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Swertfager family.