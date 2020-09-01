Hazel M. Barr, Liberty Towship, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel M. Barr, 95, of Wakarusa, Indiana, formerly of Liberty Township, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Millers Marry Manor in Indiana.

Hazel was born August 19, 1925 in Lycippus, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Earl and Mary (Dulick) Treager.

Hazel had worked at Sheet and Tube Company for 2-1/2 years and last worked as a custodian for Liberty School Systems for ten years before retiring.

Hazel had been a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed refinishing furniture in her spare time.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Thomas Lee (Brenda) Barr of Osceola, Indiana; her daughter, Floretta Jean (Micky) Mascarella of Youngstown; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Miller, Blanche Rumbaugh, Ruth Knott, Ann Barr, Ethel Lyzick and Edna Law and her brother, Earl Treager.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 4, 3:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home where the family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Hazel will be laid to rest at Niles Union Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hazel M Barr, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: