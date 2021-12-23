McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry L. O’Connell Jr., 67, of McDonald, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Harry was born April 9, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harry and Betty Jean (Moody) O’Connell, Sr.

Harry had retired from Cassens, in Lordstown, as a truck driver, and had previously worked for Astro Shapes and Easco Aluminum.

He was a member of the Local Teamsters and enjoyed drawing, listening to music, drinking his hazelnut coffee, and most importantly was his time spent with his grandchildren.

Harry will be sadly missed by his wife of 49 years, Georgia “Peaches” (Cozadd ) O’Connell , whom he married September 14, 1972; his daughter, Melissa (Nick) O’Connell of McDonald; sister, Rita Bowser of McDonald; brothers, Patrick O’Connell, of McDonald and Michael O’Connell of North Carolina; his grandchildren, Hailey (Fiancee Mark) of Louisiana and Ayleesh Dorren.

Harry will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Due to current health conditions a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Blackstone Funeral Home.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

