GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Hank” Schesler, 85 of Girard, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 with his family by his side at Shepherd of the Valley in Liberty.

He was born August 24, 1937, in Youngstown, the son of Harry and Johanna (Socha) Schesler.

He was a 1955 graduate of Girard High School and served in the United States Army, 1957-1961. He graduated from Youngstown State University, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Harry worked at Delphi Packard for 38 years, retiring as a distribution/shipping supervisor. He took great pride in his work and had an amazing work ethic.

Harry was a member of St. Rose Church where he married the former Margaret Kennedy on August 21, 1965.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife of 59 years, on many Atlantic City and other casino trips. They loved playing golf together and with friends where they even had a chance to attend the Masters. He was an avid Cleveland Sports fan following the Browns, Cavaliers and Guardians. Harry loved the Browns with so much passion, that when they were moved to Baltimore, he became so bored on Sundays that he would attend bingo with his wife. He had beginner’s luck winning his first four outings, where the regulars had told him to stay home, needless to say, bingo became another one of his pastimes. Harry loved to watch and bet on horse racing. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and always supported and enjoyed attending all their sports and school functions.

Harry had a very generous heart and supported many charities including the Wounded Warrior Foundation, the American Cancer Society, Salvation Army and donated every month since 2002 to the Emmanuel Center in memory of his son, Thomas.

He had a great sense of humor, a flair for writing in which he always made his family personalized cards and letters.

Harry is survived by his wife, Margaret; a daughter, Kathleen (Phillip) Hershman of McDonald and three grandchildren, Sarah and Katie (Terela) and Rafe Hershman.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Gregory; a sister, Rita Fleischer and a son, Thomas.



The family will be holding private services at Blackstone Funeral Home.

Contributions in Harry’s memory can be made to the Emmanuel Community Center in Girard.

