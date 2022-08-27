GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Fred” Coates, 86, of Girard, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.

Fred was born March 21, 1936 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son to the late Harry and Anna (Blews) Coates.

He was a truck driver for over 60 years, retiring from Yellow Freight and then went on to open his own Dispatch Universal Trucking Office at The Trucker’s Mall.

He moved to Ohio in the eighties and met his future wife, Susie. They married in 2002 and were completely devoted to one another. He raised his stepson, David, as his own, with all of the love a father could have. He was the kindest, most generous man you could ever meet. If you needed a friend, he was your man. In his spare time, Fred loved going to the casinos, playing the slot machines, traveling and sitting on his patio bird watching.

Fred leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Suzanne (Ross) Coates; his children, Peggy (Gary) Kerr of New Castle and Susan (PJ) Natale of Pennsylvania; stepson, David (Katie) Deramo of Columbus; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jamie, Michael and Makenna and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Christian and Casey.

Along with his parents, Fred is preceded in death by his sister, Katherine Huffman.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Fred will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Ravi and Dr. Riccardi and staff for their kind and compassionate care that was given to Fred. Also, the Coates exceptional neighbors, Ricky and Kelly Plant, David Rhiel, Terry and Donna Mackey, Mike Guerrieri and the Tomasino family. He spoke fondly and with much love for his daughters Peggy and Susan and always of his dog, “Charlie”.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

