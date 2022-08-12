LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry E. “Bud” Davy, 90, of Liberty Township, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Bud was born June 26, 1932 in Girard, Ohio, the son of Harry L. and Eva (Satterfield) Davy.

Bud graduated from Girard High School in 1950 and from Youngstown State University in 1960.

He served his country in the Marines during the Korean Conflict.

Bud worked as a manager of industry for American Welding in Warren, Ohio, retiring in 1986.

Bud was a 32nd degree Mason and enjoyed golfing in his spare time.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Denise (David) Mancini of Liberty Township, Diane (Kim) Rudolph of Toledo and Harry L. “Buddy” Davy of Youngstown; along with four grandsons, David Mancini of Columbus, Garrett Rudolph (Brittinay), Tyler Rudolph (Evette) and Blake Rudolph (Morgan), all of Toledo and four great-grandchildren, Evelynn, Liam, Jack and Landen.

Besides his parents, Bud is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille “Dolly” (D’Antonio) Davy, whom he married August 20, 1955 and passed away April 13, 2012 and his brother Tom Davy.

As per Bud’s wishes there will be no services.



As per Bud's wishes there will be no services.

