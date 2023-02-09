LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Dale” Dennison, Jr., 66 of Liberty Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Dale was born May 8, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harry and Anna (Martin) Dennison, Sr.

Dale was a 1974 graduate of Liberty High School and received an associate degree in finance at Kent State University.

Dale enjoyed listening to music, going fishing and most of all spending time with his nephew, Brian.



Dale leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Laura “Renee” “David” Blue of Girard; brother, James “Steve” (Wanda) Dennison and nephew, Brian Minnick, Jr.

Along with his parents, Dale is preceded in death by his sister, Deliah Ann Dennison and nephew, Brian Minnick, Sr.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral home in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Dale will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expression of sympathy to the family.

