Harry B. Bovee, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry B. Bovee, 89, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Washington Square Nursing Home.

Harry was born August 3, 1932 in Champion, Ohio, a son to Ernest and Sara (Heile) Bovee.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force as Air Force Police guarding the B52 planes, during the Korean Conflict.

Harry worked as a Metalogical lab assistant for Republic Steel for many years.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Girard and the Hubbard American Legion.



He enjoyed watching horse racing, reading the newspaper and was an avid Cleveland sports fan. In his earlier years, Harry was a part of the Republic Steel baseball league and bowling league.

Harry was a devoted husband, father and stepfather.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 34 years, Carol (Graham) Bovee, who he married December 13, 1986; daughter, Cheryl (Larry) Price of Colorado Springs, Colorado; stepdaughter, Kelly (George) Whippo of Liberty Township and granddaughter who was the apple of his eye, Clarissa (Kyle) Kowalkowski of Calcutta.

In accordance with Harry’s wishes there will be no services.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Washington Square Nursing Center and Traditions Hospice Care.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

