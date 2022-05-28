YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriett S. Santagata, 81, of Westchester, Ohio, formerly of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Harriet was born September 26, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of James W. and Irene P. (Jobe) Humble.

Harriett was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, making quilts, celebrating holidays with her family, especially Christmas, watching her favorite football team, the Bengals but most of all, she enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren and all their activities she always attended.

Harriett leaves to cherish her memory her children, Lisa J. Santagata of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jennifer J. (Anthony) LaRubbio of Cincinnati, Jarrett J. Santagata (companion Tonie Russo) of Houston, Texas and Joseph R. Santagata, of Scottsdale, Arizona; sister, Judy Torok of Liberty Township and grandchildren, Dakota, Sophia, Anthony, Jarrett, Santino, Sal and Luca.

Besides her parents, Harriett was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Santagata, Sr. and her children, Jade and James Santagata.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Cincinnati for Harriett.

She will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery next to her husband and children. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

