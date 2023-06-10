GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Richard “Dick” Pitts, 92, of Girard, passed away on Thursday June 8, 2023 at Washington Square Health Center, in Warren, Ohio with his family by his side.

Harold was born December 30, 1930 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Harold and Helen ( Allison) Pitts.

Harold had worked for RMI, in Niles, for 44 years as an electrician retiring in 1996.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a sergeant first class with the 5th RCT of the 24th Infantry.

Harold was a member of the Disabled Veterans, Korean War Vets Post 137, Army-Navy Garrison Post #422, Girard V. F. W., Trumbull County Honor Guard performing honor guard duty for over 100 veteran burials, The American Legion Post 235, Vienna Amvets, F.O.P.A. of Girard, 32 Degree Mason, Vienna Fishing and Game Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycles and fixing antique clocks.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 56 years, Margaret E. (Hardway) Pitts, whom he married July 19, 1966; children, Marilyn (Lou Wilkins) Pitts, of Georgetown, Delaware, Nancy (Jack) Marstellar of Warren, Robert (Tammy) Pitts of Niles, Richard (Renee) Pitts of Niles, Gary Pitts of Girard and Terry Pitts of Girard; 14 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, James Pitts and brother, Barden Watson.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 1:00 p.m. at The First Baptist Church of Girard at 7 East Kline Street, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Harold will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery with military honors.

Arrangements are entrusted to Blackstone Funeral Home.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the church memorial fund.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the employees of Washington Square and Dick’s (Harold) fellow veterans with whom he forged good friendships in a short time.

