Gregg D. Augustine, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregg D. Augustine, Sr., 66 of Youngstown, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Gregg was born February 10, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Frank and Victoria (Fodor) Augustine.

He was a 1973 Girard High School graduate.

Gregg was owner and operator of Champion Courier Services.

Gregg was a talented boxer and made an impact on the area’s boxing game. He has been recognized nationally and locally for his efforts. He was a solid performer that opponents feared. Gregg had 27 KO’s, three Golden Gloves titles and a Northeastern Ohio crown. He turned professional and retired after posting a 7-3-1 ledger in 11 fights. Gregg then began to concentrate outside the ring and in 1983 opened Star A.C., where he helped some of the top flight amateurs. Gregg was inducted into the Curbstone Coaches Hall of Fame, was added to the Leather Hall of Fame and the Girard High School Hall of Fame. Gregg was co host of the popular local radio station “Inside Boxing Show” with Mike Cefalde. He was a legend in the ring and will never be forgotten.

Gregg leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years, Sharon (Luzar) Augustine, who he married August 10, 1973; his children, Brian Augustine of West Hollywood, California, Aimee (Doug) Schaefer of Akron and Gregg Augustine, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio; granddaughter, Lennix Schaefer; brother, Kerry Augustine; sisters, Tricia (Thomas) Colclough, Lissa (Thomas) Penza and Janna Elmore (Allan Bauman); along with several nieces and nephews and beloved dog, Buster.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Richards.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 8, 1:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Gregg will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

