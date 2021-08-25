Grant R. Blue, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grant R. Blue, 85, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Hospice House.

Grant was born December 28, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Lulu Bentley and Terry E. Blue, Sr.

He served six years in the U.S. Air Force and worked for Packard Electric for 30 years.

He was a member of the American Legion post and VFW post of Girard.

Grant married the love of his life and his soul mate, Dorothy A. Clay, on September 28, 1958.

He is survived by daughter, Deborah A. (Glen) Miller of Girard and sons, Dennis L. Blue of New Philadelphia, Ohio, David G. (Renee) Blue of Girard and Daniel E. Blue of Washington state. He also leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Laurel Mason of Masury, Ohio; brother, Terry Blue of Girard; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Grant is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tony, Ted, Summers, Eugene and Bob; sister, Gayla Blue and grandson, Brian Minnick.

There will be a memorial service with military honors held Saturday, August 28, 1:00 p.m. with calling hours from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at First Baptist Church in Girard .

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

