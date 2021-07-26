Gloria Jones, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Jones, 96, of Niles, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at The Suites at Continuing Healthcare.

Gloria was born August 22, 1924 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Sarah (Scheckengost) Jones.

She had worked for Talon Co., in Meadville, Pennsylvania and Westinghouse Co., in Sharon, Pennsylvania, before moving to Florida, where she resided for many years.

Gloria loved golfing and was especially proud of her hole-in-hole at Bronzewood Golf Course in Kinsman. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting in her spare time.

Gloria is survived by her sister, Eunice Smith of Hubbard and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Mitzi Wolfe and her brothers, James Jones, Robert Jones, David Jones and William Jones.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home, in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.