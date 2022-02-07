YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Jean Cook, 81, of Youngstown, Ohio was a caring wife, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She left this world suddenly and peacefully on Sunday, January 30, 2022, in the comforts of her own home with her son by her side.

Gloria was the daughter of the late Alexander and Antoinette Bassett and will be greatly missed by her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and David Brown, their daughter, Stephanie Davies and her son, Maksim.

After graduating from Rayen High School, she worked as a cosmetologist and married her husband, Robert F. Cook, whom she cared for until his passing.

Gloria will be missed by Robert’s brother, Jim Cook and his wife, Marilyn and their children, Andy and Marybeth. Gloria was lovingly devoted to her family and leaves behind her three children, Robert Cook, Richard Cook and Regina Richards and her grandchildren, Amanda, RJ, Morgan, Savannah, Alex, Adam, Ande, Alin and Avry will have lasting memories of their nana.

Gloria enjoyed making crafts and taking walks in the park. She loved listening to music, dancing and singing. Gloria made everyone feel special and loved. Her kind words and comments left a lasting impression on anyone she came in contact with. She faithfully said the rosary every day and held rosary cenacles in her home. A rosary was always in her hand and her prayer list always by her side. Gloria was an angel here on Earth and now she is our angel up in Heaven. Gloria, which means “glory”, definitely lived up to her name; giving glory to God each and every day and to anyone who was fortunate to know her. She will be dearly missed and always remembered in our hearts and minds.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 10, 10:00 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown. A special rosary cenacle will be held preceding Mass at 9:30 a.m.

Gloria will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery next to her husband.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.