Giuseppe “Joe” Pagano, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Giuseppe “Joe” Pagano, 72, of Girard, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 16, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Joe was born October 18,1948 in Vieste, Foggia, Italy, a son to the late, Leonardo and Maria (Maggio) Pagano.

When Joe and his family moved to America in 1968, they resided in Warren and after meeting the love of his life, they made Girard their forever home.

He worked on the assembly line at General Motors for 33 years.

Joe was an exceptional gardener; proud of his variety of vegetables and herbs he grew. He and his wife, Linda (Bell) Pagano, loved to travel and were also snowbirds, spending winters in Lakeland, Florida. Joe was a big Elvis fan, loved to dance, joke around and make his family and friends laugh. His grandchildren brought him the most joy.

Joe leaves his wife, Linda (Bell) Pagano, who he married April 24, 1971; his children, Julie (Brian) Pietsch of San Antonio, Texas, Dena Pagano Bishop of Lakeland, Florida and Joseph (Whitney) Pagano of Girard; grandchildren, Andrew and Briana Pietsch, Brendan and Jenna Bishop and Mason and Oliver Pagano; brothers, Domenico Pagano of Warren, Luigi Pagano of Warren, Giavonni Pagano of Warren, Sante Pagano of Champion, Angelo Pagano of Newton Falls and Raffaele Pagano of Lakeland, Florida; sisters, Celestina Iannone of Vieste, Italy and Caterina Vescera of Lakeland, Florida.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, August 28, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard. Due to the pandemic everyone is asked to wear a mask and observe proper social distancing to comply with Covid-19 protocol.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made through the funeral home for a Girard city park bench in his name, is appreciated.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Pagano family.

