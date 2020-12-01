Geraldine “Gerry” Petersen, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Petersen, 100, of Girard passed away peacefully at Liberty Health Care on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Geraldine was born December 15, 1919 in Girard, a daughter of Harry and Isabel (Howells) Reddinger.

She had previously worked for General Electric and later worked as a secretary for Dr. Richard Cannon for ten years. Geraldine also volunteered her time at Shepherd of the Valley for 14 years.

She was a long time faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Girard. Geraldine was a part of the church choir for many years, the Women’s Circle and was Sunday school superintendent.

In her spare time Geraldine enjoyed golfing, bowling and bridge. She and her husband Howard took Fred Astaire Dance lessons and enjoyed going dancing together. Gerry loved to travel to Florida to go golfing with her friends. In the spring of 1973, she traveled to England, Wales and the Netherlands, where she was able to see the beautiful Keukenhof Gardens. She especially loved her time with her family and traveling to Hyde Park, New York, to visit her son, Rolf and his family.

Her memory will be cherished by her children, Robert (Louise) Petersen of Girard and Rolf (Kathy) Petersen of New York; along with five grandchildren, Jeff Petersen, Lynley Solt, Kristine Thompson, Erica Jordan and Caroline Allen and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Martin Petersen, who she married February 5, 1942 and who passed away August 22, 1969; sisters, Olive Hecker and Isabel Rea and brothers, Harry and David Reddinger.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5 at Noon at Blackstone’s Funeral Home, with calling hours at 11:00 a.m. Masks are required and please practice social distancing.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the Girard First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 7 E. Kline Street, Girard, OH 44420.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Petersen family.

