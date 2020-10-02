Gerald “Jerry” A. Babik, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” A. Babik, 75, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Hospice House in Poland.

Jerry was born August 19, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio, a son of Andrew and Pauline (Sayers) Babik.

Jerry proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Private.

Jerry had retired from Amweld Building Products.

He was a member of St. Rose Church and the American Legion Post 235.

He enjoyed golfing, trips to the casino and never missing a Notre Dame football game with his son Tom. He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan, and especially enjoyed Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 52 years, Mary (O’Neil)Babik, who he married November 25 1967; his children, Cindy (Tom) Treharn of Austintown and Thomas Babik of Girard; brother, Tom “Rudy” (Lori) Babik of Cleveland and a beloved granddaughter, Emily.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Carol Sallustio.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 11:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jerry will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery with military honors.

Jerry will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery with military honors.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 4

