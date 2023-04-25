GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia R. Kuneli, 84, of Sorrento, Florida, formerly of Girard, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Georgia was born July 27, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of George Knight and Luvelva Gongaware Homan.

She was a homemaker and member of the Trinity Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She was a generous woman of strong faith and a fierce prayer warrior for her family and friends.

She will be missed by her children, David (Kara) of Michigan, Timothy (Jeanette) of California, Luvelva of Florida with whom she made her home and Raymond, Jr. (Kim) of Hubbard; 11 grandchildren and their spouses and most recently, her first great-grandchild. She also leaves her sister, Martha Antos of Austintown and many dear lifelong neighborhood and church friends.

Georgia is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond O. Kuneli, Sr. whom she married August 5, 1955 and son, Raymond James Kuneli.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

