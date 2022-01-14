MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia “Peaches” O’Connell, 68, of McDonald, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital.

Georgia was born January 1, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of William and Dorothy (Ryan) Cozadd.

She was a 1972 graduate of McDonald High School and worked at Youngstown Orthopedic Association, in Boardman, as the head of scheduling.

She enjoyed sewing, reading, shopping and loved her ice cream. Her greatest love was that of her family. She enjoyed any time she could spend with her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Melissa “Missy” and husband, Nick (her Nicky), O’Connell, of McDonald; grandchildren, Hailey of Louisiana (her Hailey Elizabeth whose achievement of a recent BSN, RN was a source of great pride) and fiancé, Mark (her boy Marky) and Ayleesh Dorren (her baby girl whose dancing gave her great joy) and many many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harry L. O’Connell, Jr. whom she was with since they were both 15 years old and were married September 14, 1972, who passed on December 19, 2021 and her sisters, Bonnie Paden and Sally Hanshaw.

A celebration of life for Georgia and her husband, Harry, will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

