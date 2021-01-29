George P. Babigoff, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George P. Babigoff, 94, of Girard passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021.



George or to everyone who knew him as G.O. was born on April 8, 1926 in Youngstown (Brier Hill), Ohio. He was the son of Michael and Rose Babigoff.

George worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube as a lineman in the electrical department. He retired from LTV in 1985.

He was a member of St. Rose Church and loved attending the St. Rose Festival along with the Brier Hill Festival, where he would always meet up with many of his friends from Brier Hill.



G.O. loved playing golf and won many local awards at multiple golf courses. He amassed five holes-in-one during his golfing tenure. He also was an avid bowler and loved his summer garden, where he always took pride when him and his wife were able to can peppers and tomatoes. He always wanted to have a garden as good as his brother-in-law, Tony DeMaiolo but that would never come to pass and became the family joke. He and his wife,Angeline, loved to go dancing at Avon Oaks Ballroom or at many weddings and he loved to travel. Anyone that knew G.O. knew that he won best dancer and best dressed in high school. One of his greatest enjoyments was when his family came to visit him and during that time he could try and pawn off anything that he did not want to his son-in-law or grandkids.



He is survived by his son, George (Cheryl) of Barberton, Ohio and Sally Pizzulo (Anthony) of Macomb, Michigan. He leaves behind a sister, Mary “Mickey” Adams of Youngstown, along with many nieces and nephews that loved “their”Uncle G.O. He leaves behind two grandchildren, Justine Pizzulo Milodrowski (Todd) of Macomb, Michigan and Jonathan Pizzulo (Jaclyn) of Clinton Township, Michigan, along with great-grandchildren, Aidan, Ella and Emmy Milodrowski and Nico Pizzulo.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Angeline; sisters, Elizabeth Tomasino and Helen Colucci and a great-granddaughter, Malia Pizzulo.



Due to the COVID virus this will be a Mass only on Wednesday, February 3 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Rose Church in Girard.

Burial will be at Niles City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please have a Mass said at St. Rose Church for George and Angeline Babigoff.



