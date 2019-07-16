George E. Gresley, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Gresley, 69, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Hospice House in Poland.

George was born October 24, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Donald and Theresa Gresley, Sr.

George retired in 2013 from RMI, in the press shop after 33 years. He later worked as a “Shop Dog” for his son’s business, EPS, which gave him great satisfaction.

He enjoyed golf, boating and swimming with the grandkids.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Sheryl “Babe” (Barto) Gresley; his children, Rich (Jacquie) Gresley of Girard and Sunshine (Todd) Butler of Lake Milton, Ohio; brothers, Donnie (Diane) Gresley, Jr. of Cortland, John (Fran) Gresley of Australia and Lonnie Gresley of Florida and his grandchildren, Vanessa and Rylee Gresley and Robbie and Tanner Butler.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Virtue and nephew, Christopher Virtue.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be to: Hospice of the Valley or Operation North Pole.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 17 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.