HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Woolensack, 78 of Howland, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Cleveland Clinic.

Gary was born April 28, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Harold and Marion (Pernell) Woolensack.

He had worked for Delphi for 45 years until his retirement as a union rep and was elected committeeman.

Gary was a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church in Warren.

Gary had a passion for golf and would golf any chance he could.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 20 years, Debra (Helco) Woolensack, who he married March 8, 2003; his children, Jennifer (Tom) Stasiak of Andover and Jeff (Pam) Woolensack of Howland; stepchildren, Dan Daniluk II (Shari Martin) of Howland, Jennifer (Andrew) Givens of Solon and Todd (Olivia) Thompson of Pittsburgh; sister, Arylane (Bob) Dahlin of Texas; along with his grandchildren, Marisa, Maggie, Jessica, Daniel, Rylie, Elizabeth, Lucy and Rory.

Gary is preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Woolensack.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 21, 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Gary will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy or fond memories you may have of Gary to the Woolensack family.

