GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary E. Klink, 65, of Girard, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, following an extended illness.

Gary was born November 13, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to the late David and Kathleen (Kelley) Klink.



Gary had a love for fishing in his spare time, and building anything for his grandchildren. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, whom he loved and spoiled. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Gary leaves to cherish his memory his children, Melanie (Mike) Leskovec of Girard and Gary Klink, II of Girard; sister, Shirley Bush of Columbus, Ohio; brother, William “Billy” (Shirley) Klink of Liberty Township; his grandchildren, Madison, Marley and Molly, and several nieces and nephews.



Along with his parents Gary is preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Klink; and brothers, David “Butchie” Klink and John Klink.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Klink family.