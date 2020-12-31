Franklin D. Haring, Sr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin D. Haring, Sr., 60, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Oasis Nursing Home in Youngstown.

Frank was born September 12, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph and Patricia Haring.

He had previously worked for Hills Department Store as the store manager and later retired.

Frank had a passion for working on cars and carpentry.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Franklin D. “Karlie” Haring of Girard; brother, Rusty Haring; his parents, Joseph and Patricia Haring of McDonald and a granddaughter, Paisley Marie.

Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Denise Sharp Haring, who passed away December 5, 2010.

Per Frank’s wishes, there will be no services.

to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

