GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In loving memory of Frank P. Gugliotta September 5, 1936 – June 25, 2023.

Called home to Christ Frank Peter Gugliotta, devoted husband, father and grandfather peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

He was born on September 5, 1936 to the late Carmelo Gugliotta and Giovannina Marisca Gugliotta.

Frank exemplified love and a strong commitment to his family. Frank will be remembered as a loving husband to his late wife, Lidia (Bassi) Gugliotta.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his two daughters, Nadia Gugliotta and Sandra Gugliotta-Roy (George); his son, Frank Gugliotta (Michelle); his sister, Anna Conigliaro; grandchildren, Julia Johnston (Noah) and Jacob Gugliotta and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He took immense joy in being involved in his grandchildren’s activities and watching them grow as they were a constant source of pride for him.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Josephine Bonaccorsi and Frances Airato.

Frank proudly served in the Army National Guard.

Frank had an accomplished career with LECO Corporation where he dedicated 45 years of his life before retiring in 2006. He joined LECO Corporation shortly after completing his education at Purdue University.

While we mourn Frank’s departure, we find solace in knowing that he is reunited with his loving wife and embraced by the arms of his Savior. His memory will forever live in the hearts of those he touched.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.