Frank J. Dando, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Dando, 82, of Girard, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home.

Frank was born June 23, 1937 in Niles, Ohio, the son of Tony and Julia (Rocco) Dando.

Frank retired from US Steel as a maintenance foreman after 31 years.

He was a member of St. Rose Church.

Frank was always known for his holiday decorations at his home and enjoyed going to garage sales.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his sons, Frank (Kelly) Dando, of League City, Texas and Eric (Terri) Dando, of Niles; his sisters, Rita Brown, of California and Debbie Barber of Niles; his brother, Michael Dando, of Newton Falls; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Verna A. (Esposito) Dando, who died on February 9, 2017; his sisters, Rosemarie Bortschar and Judy Martin; his brother, Richard Dando.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, June 11 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to Catholic Charities, 319 W Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44509.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.