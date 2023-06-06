NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank A. Pietrangeli, 68, of Niles, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023 at his residence with his family by his side.

Frank was born December 5, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Leotino and Maria (Butti) Pietrangeli.

He was a 1973 Niles High School graduate.

He then worked at US Steel, the City of Niles in the Engineering Department and later on at Tony’s Pizza for 30 years.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and enjoyed golfing. Frank was an excellent handyman and built his own home.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Susan (Burke) Pietrangeli, who he married April 24, 1982. He also leaves his son, Frank A. Pietrangei II of Cleveland; sister, Anna Pietrangeli of Niles and brother Joseph(Jeannie) Pietrangeli of Howland.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Pietrangeli.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

