GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis J. “Butch” Mills, 77, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his residence.

Butch was born March 30, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John A. and Aletha (Summers) Mills.

Butch served his country in the U.S. Army as a career man for 11 years until he was injured during war time.

He was a member of St. Rose Church.

He was a very active member of the Disabled American Veterans of Trumbull County Chapter 11, V.F.W. Post #419 of Girard, Korean War Veterans Chapter #137 of Mahoning Valley, N.A.U.S. (National Association for Uniform Services), I.F.H. Club of Girard and a volunteer at the Veterans Service Commission of Trumbull County.

Butch is survived by his niece, Lisa (Steve) Sicilian; nephew, Christopher (Tracie) Mills and a brother, Samuel Mills.

Besides his parents, Butch is preceded in death by his brothers, Fred Mills, John Riley, James Riley and Emmett Riley and his sisters, Carol Arthur, Patricia Riley, Angie Mills, Delores Platt and Margaret Komlanc.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13, 4:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home with military honors to follow. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to: Trumbull County Disabled Veterans Chapter #11, 2044 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

