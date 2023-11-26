WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Jean Paugh, 70, of Warren, passed away on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Frances was a miracle. She was born September 17, 1953, to Pauline and James Bolton. In 1964, she was adopted by her grandparents, Frank and Mary Marcella.

She was an amazing person. She attended Seaborn Elementary, then started at Fairhaven. She graduated from Fairhaven School and then attended Fairhaven Workshop, where she worked for 50 years.

She met her husband, Arthur Eugene Paugh. They married in September 2000 and he passed away in July 2013.

She enjoyed bowling, attending dances, spending time with family and friends and attending church activities.

She was a member of New Life Christian Fellowship.

She is survived by sister, Mary (Jane) Marcella-Whitacre; her special friends, Linda S. Whitacre, with whom she made her home with; her nephews and nieces, Mr. and Mrs. David L. and Chris Whitacre of Niles, Mr. and Mrs. John and Jessica of Warren and Lillian Dillon-Whitacre of Warren; her niece, Bridget (Robert) Whitacre, along with several great-nephews, great-nieces, great-great-nephews and great-great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother; her sister and two nephews.

Calling hours will be held at New Life Christian Fellowship on Monday, November 27, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., with services following.

Frances will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

